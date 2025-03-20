Commercial Metals (CMC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended February 2025, Commercial Metals (CMC) reported revenue of $1.75 billion, down 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 billion, representing a surprise of -1.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Commercial Metals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Raw materials : $956 versus $902.77 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $956 versus $902.77 estimated by two analysts on average. Europe - Steel products metal margin per ton : $275 versus $269.48 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $275 versus $269.48 estimated by two analysts on average. North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Downstream products : $1,221 versus $1,302.90 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1,221 versus $1,302.90 estimated by two analysts on average. North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton : $338 compared to the $350.39 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $338 compared to the $350.39 average estimate based on two analysts. North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Steel products metal margin per ton : $476 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $481.74.

: $476 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $481.74. Europe - Steel products (External tons shipped) : 310 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 274.93 thousand.

: 310 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 274.93 thousand. Europe - Steel products - Rebar : 100 thousand versus 76.26 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 100 thousand versus 76.26 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Europe - Steel products - Merchant and other : 210 thousand compared to the 198.67 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 210 thousand compared to the 198.67 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. North America - Steel products (tons shipped) : 746 thousand versus 731.61 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 746 thousand versus 731.61 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Net sales from external customers- North America : $1.39 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%.

: $1.39 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%. Net sales from external customers- Corporate and Other : $10.64 million compared to the $17.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.8% year over year.

: $10.64 million compared to the $17.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.8% year over year. Net sales from external customers- Europe: $198.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $188.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

Shares of Commercial Metals have returned -9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -7.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

