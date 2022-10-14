Commercial Metals (CMC) Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Mark, Rise Y/Y

Commercial Metals Company CMC reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Aug 31, 2022), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23. The bottom line surged 94% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s earnings per share of $1.26.



Including one-time items, CMC achieved an EPS of $2.40 in the quarter compared with the prior-year fiscal quarter’s $1.24.



Net sales in the reported quarter came in at $2,407 million compared with the year-ago fiscal quarter’s $2,030 million. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,382 million.

Commercial Metals Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Commercial Metals Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Commercial Metals Company Quote

The cost of goods sold in the quarter was up 12.6% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading to $1,899 million. The gross profit was up 48% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level to $508 million during this period. The core EBITDA was $419 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, up 64% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s number. It was the second-highest figure reported in CMC’s history.

Segmental Performance

The North America segment generated net sales of $1,998 million in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with $1,660 million in the prior-year quarter. The segment registered an adjusted EBITDA of $370 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $212 million.



The Europe segment’s revenues came in at $412 million, gaining 12% above the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure. The adjusted EBITDA was $64 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, down 5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s $68 million.

Fiscal 2022 Performance

Commercial Metals reported adjusted earnings per share of $8.19 for fiscal 2022, marking a 132% surge from the prior year’s figure of $3.53. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.98. Including one-time items, EPS was $9.95 in fiscal 2022 compared with $3.38 in fiscal 2021. Revenues improved 32% year over year to $8.9 billion in fiscal 2022, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Financials

Commercial Metals reported cash and cash equivalents of $672 million at the end of fiscal 2022 compared with $498 million at the end of fiscal 2021. CMC’s long-term debt came in at $1,113 million at the end of fiscal 2022 compared with $1,015 million at fiscal 2021 end. Cash generated from operating activities was $700 million in fiscal 2022 compared with $228 million in the last fiscal year.



CMC repurchased shares worth $106.3 million in the quarter under review. As of Aug 31, 2022, $188.1 million remained under the current share buyback authorization. CMC also recently raised its quarterly dividend 14% to 16 cents per share.



In the fiscal third quarter, Commercial Metals completed the acquisition of Tensar Corporation. This buyout adds a highly attractive new growth platform to CMC, making it a unique provider of value-added reinforcement solutions for the domestic and international construction markets.

Outlook

Commercial Metals noted that contract backlog volumes and average pricing are at historical highs. It expects sustained robust demand for each of its major product lines in North America during first quarter of fiscal 2023. Finished steel volumes are expected to follow typical seasonal patterns. Market conditions in Europe remain uncertain against the backdrop of the ongoing energy crisis and slowing industrial activity.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Commercial Metals have gained 32.7% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 20.3%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Commercial Metals currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, ATI Inc. ATI and Veritiv Corporation VRTV, each currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Albemarle has a projected earnings growth rate of 427% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB's current-year earnings has been revised 19% upward in the past 60 days.



ALB’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 24.2%. The stock has gained around 11.9% in the past year.



ATI, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank of 1, has an expected earnings growth rate of 1,454% for the current year. The consensus estimate for ATI’s current-year earnings has been revised 23% upward in the past 60 days.



ATI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 130.4%. ATI has gained 61.4% over the past year.



Veritiv has a projected earnings growth rate of 136% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRTV’s current-year earnings has been revised 15% upward in the past 60 days.



Veritiv has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.9%. VRTV has gained roughly 8% in a year’s time.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ATI Inc. (ATI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Commercial Metals Company (CMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Veritiv Corporation (VRTV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.