Commercial Metals (CMC) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Dip Y/Y

Commercial Metals Company CMC reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Aug 31, 2023), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84. The bottom line fell 31% from the prior-year quarter’s $2.45.



Including one-time items, CMC reported an EPS of $1.56 in the quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $2.40.



Net sales in the reported quarter were $2,209 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $2,407 million. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,096 million.



The cost of goods sold in the quarter was down 6.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reading to $1,784 million. The gross profit was down 16.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $425 million during this period. The core EBITDA was $340 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, down 18.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Performance

The North America segment generated net sales of $1,902 million in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with $1,998 million in the prior-year quarter. Our model predicted net sales of $1,741 million for the quarter. The segment registered an adjusted EBITDA of $375 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $371 million. We predicted adjusted EBITDA to be $333 million.



The Europe segment’s revenues were $301 million, down 27% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. We predicted net sales of $280 million. The adjusted EBITDA was a negative $26 million in the fiscal fourth quarter against the year-ago quarter’s adjusted EBITDA of $64 million. Our model predicted an adjusted EBITDA of $32.8 million.



The variance was caused due to weakened market conditions in Europe during the quarter. Construction activity in Poland was down in the quarter, and industrial production in Central Europe remained poor.

FY23 Performance

Commercial Metals reported adjusted earnings per share of $7.40 for fiscal 2023, marking a 9.6% decline from the prior year’s $8.19. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.56. Including one-time items, EPS was $7.25 in fiscal 2023 compared with $9.95 in fiscal 2022. Revenues dropped 1.3% year over year to $8.79 billion in fiscal 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.69 billion.

Financials

Commercial Metals reported cash and cash equivalents of $592 million at the end of fiscal 2023 compared with $673 million at the end of fiscal 2022. CMC’s long-term debt was $1,114 million at the end of fiscal 2023 compared with $1,113 million at the fiscal 2022 end. Cash generated from operating activities was $1,344 million in fiscal 2023 compared with $700 million in the last fiscal year.



CMC repurchased shares worth $18.6 million in the quarter under review. As of Aug 31, 2023, $86.7 million remained under the current share buyback authorization.

Outlook

CMC anticipates the first-quarter fiscal 2024 consolidated financial performance to be solid by historical standards. It will, however, fall from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023’s levels due to seasonally reduced shipments, steel product margin compression in North America and the ongoing market conditions in Europe. The Europe operations will likely receive $60 million from two big government rebate programs in the first quarter. Backed by these rebates, CMC expects a sequential improvement in the Europe segment’s adjusted EBITDA.

Price Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals have gained 5.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 42.1%.



