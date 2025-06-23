Commercial Metals (CMC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended May 2025, Commercial Metals (CMC) reported revenue of $2.02 billion, down 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85, the EPS surprise was -12.94%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Commercial Metals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Raw materials : $809 compared to the $951.15 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $809 compared to the $951.15 average estimate based on three analysts. Europe - Steel products metal margin per ton : $293 compared to the $289.43 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $293 compared to the $289.43 average estimate based on three analysts. North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Downstream products : $1,212 compared to the $1,252.19 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1,212 compared to the $1,252.19 average estimate based on three analysts. North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton : $360 compared to the $353.17 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $360 compared to the $353.17 average estimate based on three analysts. North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Steel products metal margin per ton : $499 versus $495.12 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $499 versus $495.12 estimated by three analysts on average. Europe - Steel products (External tons shipped) : 359 thousand versus 317.31 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 359 thousand versus 317.31 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Europe - Steel products - Rebar : 88 thousand compared to the 97.15 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 88 thousand compared to the 97.15 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Europe - Steel products - Merchant and other : 271 thousand versus 220.17 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 271 thousand versus 220.17 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. North America - Steel products (tons shipped) : 798 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 812.17 thousand.

: 798 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 812.17 thousand. Net sales from external customers- North America : $1.56 billion versus $1.60 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.

: $1.56 billion versus $1.60 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change. Net sales from external customers- Corporate and Other : $12.65 million versus $13.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.1% change.

: $12.65 million versus $13.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.1% change. Net sales from external customers- Europe: $247.59 million compared to the $215.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.6% year over year.

Shares of Commercial Metals have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

