Commercial Metals (CMC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Commercial Metals (CMC) reported $2.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended February 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.5%. EPS of $1.16 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 billion, representing a surprise of +7.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Raw materials : $985.00 versus $939.87 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $985.00 versus $939.87 estimated by three analysts on average. Europe - Steel products metal margin per ton : $316.00 versus $290.50 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $316.00 versus $290.50 estimated by three analysts on average. North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Downstream products : $1,242.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,243.79.

: $1,242.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,243.79. North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Steel products : $974.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $926.49.

: $974.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $926.49. North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton : $351.00 compared to the $330.65 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $351.00 compared to the $330.65 average estimate based on three analysts. North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Steel products metal margin per ton : $623.00 versus $595.84 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $623.00 versus $595.84 estimated by three analysts on average. Europe - Steel products (External tons shipped) : 284 thousand compared to the 343.02 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 284 thousand compared to the 343.02 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Europe - Steel products - Rebar : 69 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 114.63 thousand.

: 69 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 114.63 thousand. Europe - Steel products - Merchant and other : 215 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 228.39 thousand.

: 215 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 228.39 thousand. Net sales from external customers- Corporate and Other : $9.26 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13%.

: $9.26 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13%. Net sales from external customers- Europe : $200.01 million compared to the $234.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.

: $200.01 million compared to the $234.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year. Net sales from external customers- North America: $1.61 billion compared to the $1.5 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16% year over year.

Here is how Commercial Metals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Commercial Metals here>>>

Shares of Commercial Metals have returned -16.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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