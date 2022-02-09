Commercial Metals (CMC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Commercial Metals (CMC) closed the most recent trading day at $36.04, moving +1.52% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products had lost 1.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.61% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 3.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Commercial Metals as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Commercial Metals is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.82 billion, up 24.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.72 per share and revenue of $7.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +62.04% and +14.6%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Commercial Metals should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.05% higher. Commercial Metals currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Commercial Metals has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.21 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.06.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

