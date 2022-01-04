Commercial Metals (CMC) Gains From Solid Steel Demand, Cost Cuts

Commercial Metals Company CMC is gaining from robust steel demand, driven by higher spending on the residential and construction sector in North America and Europe as well as recovery in the manufacturing sector. Also, the company’s focus on price hikes across its mill products in response to rapidly-rising scrap costs will drive growth.

Solid Steel Demand to Aid Growth

Commercial Metals continues to witness stellar demand for steel products across most end markets. In North America, the company is gaining from strong rebar demand, supported by solid construction growth along with robust merchant bar and wire rod demand. Higher construction activities in Europe are driving new residential construction work in the region, primarily in Poland. A solid construction backlog in North America and strength across the key end markets in both North America and Europe will keep supporting the solid steel sales volumes in fiscal 2022.

Cost Savings to Bolster Margin

Commercial Metals continues to gain traction from ongoing network-optimization efforts, which will generate additional margin and reduce costs in the near future. In sync with this, the capacity-curtailment initiative at the West Coast fabrication facility is likely to provide cost benefits in the days to come. In December 2020, the company closed its Steel California operations and transitioned the supply chain for the California market to reduce cost material produced in the Central and East regions. Through these actions, the company is generating an annual EBITDA of around $25 million and targets to achieve annual optimization benefits of $50 million. It is also implementing price hikes across its mill products in response to the rapidly-rising scrap costs.

Investment in Mill Construction & Acquisitions to Drive Growth

Commercial Metals is progressing well with the construction of a third micro mill in Arizona 2, which will be the world's first mill to produce merchant bar quality (MBQ) steel products. The company ramped up its third new rolling line in Europe, catering to the strong demand for merchant and wire rod products in the Central European industrial market.



Recently, the company entered into an agreement to acquire Tensar for $550 million. The deal will help Commercial Metals to accelerate growth in complementary high-margin engineered products for its largest targeted core market, construction, serving end-use markets and customer segments.

Solid Financial Position

Commercial Metals’ solid liquidity, financial position and focus on reducing debt will stoke growth. The company had a credit capacity of $699 million at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, with cash in hand of $498 million. On Oct 13, the company’s board hiked the quarterly dividend by 17% to 14 cents per share, which marks its first dividend increase in more than a decade. Its net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at 0.8 at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, while net debt to capitalization is just 17%.

Price Performance

The company’s shares have gained 74.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 31%.

