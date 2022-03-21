Commercial Metals (CMC) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q2

Commercial Metals Company CMC reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 in second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Feb 28, 2022), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28. The bottom line surged 132% year on year. Strong end-market demand and exceptional operational execution contributed to the upbeat results.



Including one-time items, the company achieved a record EPS of $3.12 in the fiscal second quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 54 cents.



Net sales in the reported quarter came in at $2,009 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $1,462 million. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,857 million.



The cost of goods sold in the quarter was up 32% year over year to $1,615 million. The gross profit was up 68% year over year to $394 million during this period. The core EBITDA was $323 million in the fiscal second quarter, reflecting year-over-year growth of 89%.

Segment Performance

The North America segment generated net sales of $1,614 million in the fiscal second quarter compared with $1,257 million recorded in the prior-year quarter’s levels. The segment registered an adjusted EBITDA of $535 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $172 million.



The Europe segment’s revenues came in at $396 million, surging 96% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA was $81 million in the fiscal second quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s $16 million.

Financials

Commercial Metals reported cash and cash equivalents of $847 million at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2022 compared with $498 million recorded at the end of fiscal 2021. The company’s long-term debt came in at $1,446 million at the end of the fiscal second quarter compared with $1,015 million at the fiscal 2021-end. Cash generated from operating activities was $54 million for the six months period ended on Feb 28, 2022, compared with $1.2 million in the comparable period last year.



On Mar 16, the company declared a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Apr 13 to shareholders of record as of Mar 30, 2022.

Outlook

Commercial Metals expects robust demand for each of the company’s major product lines to sustain throughout the upcoming spring and summer construction season, driven by the company’s growing downstream backlog and increased levels of new work entering the project pipeline. Seasonal factors will continue to boost finished steel shipment volumes in third-quarter fiscal 2022.

Business Updates

In January, Commercial Metals entered into an agreement to acquire Tensar Corporation, which will make it a unique provider of value-added reinforcement solutions for the domestic and international construction markets. The deal is likely to close in the fiscal third quarter. The company also commissioned energy-efficient rebar and merchant bar-capable Arizona 2 micro mill project during the fiscal second quarter. Recently, CMC announced the construction of a micro mill in the Eastern United States.

Price Performance

Commercial Metals’ shares have gained 44.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 31.7%.



