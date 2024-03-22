Commercial Metals (CMC) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Dip Y/Y

Commercial Metals Company CMC reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 88 cents in second-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Feb 29, 2024), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents. The bottom line declined 39% year over year.



Including one-time items, the company reported EPS of 73 cents in the fiscal second quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s record $1.51.



Net sales in the reported quarter were $1.85 billion compared with the year-ago quarter’s $2.02 billion. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion.



The cost of goods sold in the quarter was down 4.3% year over year to $1.55 billion. The gross profit was down 25.3% year over year to $296 million during this period. The core EBITDA was $224 million in the fiscal second quarter, marking a year-over-year decline of 25.9%.

Segmental Performance

The North America Steel Group segment generated net sales of roughly $1.49 billion in the fiscal second quarter compared with $1.50 billion in the year-ago quarter. We expected net sales to be $1.37 billion in the quarter. The segment registered an adjusted EBITDA of around $222 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $274 million. Our model predicted an adjusted EBITDA of $157 million.



The Europe Steel Group segment’s revenues were $193 million, down 43% from the year-ago quarter. Our model predicted net sales of $294 million. The adjusted EBITDA was a negative $8.6 million in the fiscal second quarter against the year-ago quarter’s $11 million. We expected an adjusted EBITDA of $34.3 million for the quarter.



The Emerging Businesses Group segment generated net sales of around $156 million in the fiscal second quarter compared with $154 million in the year-ago quarter. The reported figure came in line with our expectation for the quarter. The segment registered an adjusted EBITDA of $18 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $27 million. Our model predicted an adjusted EBITDA of $17.5 million.

Financials

Commercial Metals reported cash and cash equivalents of $638 million at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2024 compared with $592 million at the end of fiscal 2023. The company’s long-term debt was $1.13 billion at the end of the fiscal second quarter. Cash generated from operating activities was $350 million for the six-month period ended Feb 29, 2024, compared with $559 million in the comparable period last year.



On Mar 20, the company declared a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share, representing a 13% hike from the dividend paid in February 2024. The dividend will be paid out on Apr 10 to shareholders of record as of Apr 1, 2023.

Outlook

The company anticipates finished steel shipments within the North America Steel Group to follow a usual seasonal trend during the third quarter, with adjusted EBITDA margin remaining broadly stable on a sequential basis. CMC’s Emerging Businesses Group results are expected to rise significantly, owing to the typical seasonal uptick in demand, solid underlying market fundamentals and a healthy order book.



CMC anticipates strong spring and summer construction activity, led by increasing infrastructure investments, which will bolster an already solid demand backdrop in both the North America Steel Group and the Emerging Businesses Group.

Even though conditions in Europe are expected to remain challenging, adjusted EBITDA is expected to approach break-even in the third quarter.

Price Performance

Commercial Metals’ shares have gained 30.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 20.9% growth.



