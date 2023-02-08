Commercial Metals (CMC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Commercial Metals (CMC) closed at $56.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products had gained 7.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Commercial Metals as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post earnings of $1.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.99 billion, down 0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.46 per share and revenue of $8.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.91% and -4.48%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Commercial Metals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.71% higher within the past month. Commercial Metals is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Commercial Metals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.07, so we one might conclude that Commercial Metals is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

