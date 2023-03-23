Commercial Metals (CMC) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Commercial Metals said on March 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 will receive the payment on April 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $45.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.39%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.11%, the lowest has been 1.13%, and the highest has been 3.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.73% Upside

As of March 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Commercial Metals is $57.27. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 24.73% from its latest reported closing price of $45.91.

The projected annual revenue for Commercial Metals is $8,335MM, a decrease of 9.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 873 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial Metals. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 10.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMC is 0.36%, an increase of 10.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 117,916K shares. The put/call ratio of CMC is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,624K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,521K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 22.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,569K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,558K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 26.10% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,023K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,060K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 24.54% over the last quarter.

Berkley W R holds 2,890K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,676K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,608K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 26.52% over the last quarter.

Commercial Metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.

