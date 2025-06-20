Is Commercial Metals (CMC) A 'Buy' Ahead of Fiscal Q3 Earnings Announcement?

Metals manufacturer Commercial Metals CMC is set to report fiscal third-quarter earnings results next week on Monday before the opening bell. Commercial Metals, a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), has missed the earnings mark in two of the last four quarters. With shares rallying sharply off the April lows, is CMC stock a buy prior to the release?

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Analysts covering CMC are expecting the company to post a profit of 80 cents per share, reflecting a 21.6% decline relative to the same quarter last year. Sales are projected to drop 3.3% to $2 billion.

CMC shares are up just slightly on the year. The steel recycler has seen its quarterly EPS estimate increase 3.9% ahead of Monday’s release.

The stock is still overvalued based on traditional valuation metrics. Traders would be wise to exercise caution ahead of the quarterly announcement.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.