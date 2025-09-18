Markets
CMC

Commercial Metals To Buy Concrete Pipe & Precast For $675 Mln; Shares Down Pre-market

September 18, 2025 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Co. (CMC), on Thursday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Concrete Pipe & Precast, LLC from Eagle Corp. and ECPP, LLC for a cash purchase price of $675 million.

The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow per share.

The purchase price represents a multiple of 9.5x Concrete Pipe & Precast's forecasted 2025 EBITDA, or about 8.5x when anticipated cash tax benefits are included.

By year three, annual run-rate synergies of $5 million to $10 million are anticipated, primarily from optimization initiatives.

The company said that the business is expected to deliver higher and more stable margins than CMC's traditional steel operations, with greater cash flow conversion.

In the pre-market trading, 3.80% lesser at $56.26 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.