Commercial Metals Appoints Peter Matt To Succeed Barbara Smith As President

(RTTNews) - The Board of Directors of Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) announced Thursday that, as part of the Company's succession plan, the Board has appointed Peter Matt as President, effective as of April 1, 2023, succeeding Barbara Smith who will remain Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Matt will continue to serve on the Board of Directors of the Company, which he joined in June 2020.

Matt is a seasoned global business leader with significant experience across a range of manufacturing companies in metals and metals-related industries. He has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Constellium SE since January 2017.

Prior to joining Constellium, Matt served as a Managing Partner for Tumpline Capital, LLC from 2015 to 2016. From 1985 to 2015, he held various leadership positions with Credit Suisse.

