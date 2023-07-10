Commercial Metals Appoints Peter Matt As New CEO As Barbara Smith Set To Retire

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Company (CMC) announced on Monday that it has appointed Peter Matt as the chief executive officer and president with effect from September 1, as its chief executive and chairman Barbara Smith decided to retire.

Matt has been serving as the company's president since April 9. He has held various executive roles in companies like Constellium SE, Tumpline Capital, LLC, and Credit Suisse.

In pre-market activity, shares of CMC are trading at $53.35, up 0.04% or $0.02 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.