Commercial Metals To Appeal Adverse Ruling In Pacific Steel Litigation

September 30, 2025 — 12:53 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Commercial Metals Company (CMC), Tuesday announced that it had been given an adverse decision concerning post-trial motions in the California case of Pacific Steel Group v. Commercial Metals Co.

The jury's decision in favor of Pacific Steel Group from November 2024 was upheld by the court.

Reaffirming its resolve to defend its business practices, CMC said it is "extremely disappointed" with the decision and intends to file an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

CMC is currently trading at $56.95, down $0.35 down 0.61 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

