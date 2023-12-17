Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE (LSE:CBKD) Price Target Increased by 14.21% to 1.16

The average one-year price target for Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE (LSE:CBKD) has been revised to 1.16 / share. This is an increase of 14.21% from the prior estimate of 1.02 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.97 to a high of 1.42 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.07% from the latest reported closing price of 1.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBKD is 0.32%, an increase of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 295,730K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,250K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sprucegrove Investment Management holds 30,148K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,497K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBKD by 38.20% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,663K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 24,883K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 22,032K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

