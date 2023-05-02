Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE (LSE:CBKD) Price Target Decreased by 9.63% to 1.19

The average one-year price target for Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE (LSE:CBKD) has been revised to 1.19 / share. This is an decrease of 9.63% from the prior estimate of 1.32 dated March 27, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.78 to a high of 1.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.25% from the latest reported closing price of 1.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBKD is 0.33%, a decrease of 6.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.77% to 319,747K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprucegrove Investment Management holds 31,458K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,001K shares, representing a decrease of 8.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBKD by 99.90% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,120K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,856K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBKD by 1.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,663K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,041K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBKD by 3.24% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 24,883K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,686K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBKD by 6.09% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 22,032K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

