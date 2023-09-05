Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE (LSE:CBKD) Price Target Decreased by 7.43% to 1.23

The average one-year price target for Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE (LSE:CBKD) has been revised to 1.23 / share. This is an decrease of 7.43% from the prior estimate of 1.33 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.07 to a high of 1.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.46% from the latest reported closing price of 1.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBKD is 0.31%, a decrease of 9.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.47% to 299,785K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,250K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,120K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBKD by 10.04% over the last quarter.

Sprucegrove Investment Management holds 30,497K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,991K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBKD by 16.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,663K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 24,883K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 22,032K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

