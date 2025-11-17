Commercial International Bank Egypt (LSE:CBKD) Price Target Increased by 10.98% to 2.61

The average one-year price target for Commercial International Bank Egypt (LSE:CBKD) has been revised to 2.61 GBX / share. This is an increase of 10.98% from the prior estimate of 2.36 GBX dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.23 GBX to a high of 3.44 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 123.82% from the latest reported closing price of 1.17 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial International Bank Egypt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBKD is 0.46%, an increase of 6.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.13% to 131,222K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 47,340K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sprucegrove Investment Management holds 19,071K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,213K shares , representing a decrease of 11.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBKD by 7.39% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 16,201K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,398K shares , representing a decrease of 25.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBKD by 0.91% over the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 6,789K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,097K shares , representing an increase of 24.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBKD by 23.37% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 5,523K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,549K shares , representing an increase of 17.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBKD by 0.36% over the last quarter.

