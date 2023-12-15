Commercial International Bank - Egypt CIB - ADR (CIBEY) Price Target Increased by 17.24% to 1.16

The average one-year price target for Commercial International Bank - Egypt CIB - ADR (OTC:CIBEY) has been revised to 1.16 / share. This is an increase of 17.24% from the prior estimate of 0.99 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.98 to a high of 1.43 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.00% from the latest reported closing price of 1.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial International Bank - Egypt CIB - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIBEY is 0.01%, an increase of 12.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 389K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grace & White holds 151K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 105K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIBEY by 18.08% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 46K shares. No change in the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Factor Enhanced Emerging Markets Portfolio holds 39K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 31K shares. No change in the last quarter.

