Commercial International Bank (Egypt) - ADR (CIBEY) Price Target Increased by 14.31% to 1.33

The average one-year price target for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) - ADR (OTC:CIBEY) has been revised to 1.33 / share. This is an increase of 14.31% from the prior estimate of 1.17 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.98 to a high of 1.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.25% from the latest reported closing price of 1.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial International Bank (Egypt) - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIBEY is 0.01%, a decrease of 25.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.24% to 289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grace & White holds 151K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIBEY by 33.70% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 46K shares. No change in the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Factor Enhanced Emerging Markets Portfolio holds 39K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 31K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 38.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIBEY by 25.09% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIBEY by 81.87% over the last quarter.

