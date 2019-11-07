Commercial flooring roll-up F5 Finishes files for a $49 million IPO

F5 Finishes, a roll-up of commercial flooring providers, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $49 million in an initial public offering.



F5 Finishes was founded in 2007 and remained inactive until 2017 when it was re-purposed to acquire and consolidate six commercial flooring providers. The acquisitions will be official upon completion of the offering.



The Livermore, CA-based company booked $111 million in pro forma sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FLRZ. Maxim Group LLC and Zelman Partners LLC are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.





