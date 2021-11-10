US Markets
ELMS

Commercial EV startup ELMS cuts 2021 production plans, citing supply-chain constraints

Contributor
Ben Klayman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BEN KLAYMAN

U.S. commercial electric vehicle maker Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (ELMS) on Wednesday cut its target for the number of electric delivery vans it will build this year, citing the supply-chain constraints.

DETROIT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. commercial electric vehicle maker Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (ELMS) ELMS.O on Wednesday cut its target for the number of electric delivery vans it will build this year, citing the supply-chain constraints.

The Troy, Michigan-based company said it now expects to build between 300 and 500 of its Class 1 small electric delivery van, instead of the 1,000 it said in August it was targeting. ELMS said it would deliver the rest of those orders in the first quarter of 2022.

ELMS Chief Executive James Taylor said suppliers had been hit by constraints, including the tighter availability of shipping containers, port congestion and delays in the freight system.

"We had really good line of sight on 300 to 500 based on where the parts were coming through the system ... but the 1,000 number was unreasonably out of reach," he said in an interview.

ELMS has not revealed its 2022 full-year production targets yet.

Taylor also said ELMS, which went public in June through a reverse merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), is on track to launch the certified production version of the Urban Delivery van in December.

The startup, which has an assembly plant in Mishawaka, Indiana, also said its 2021 capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $20 million to $25 million.

Following the small van launch, ELMS has said it plans to build a larger Class 3 truck in the second half of 2022, but Taylor said customers are pushing the company to accelerate that timeline.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((benjamin.klayman@thomsonreuters.com; 313-600-2277; Reuters Messaging: benjamin.klayman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ELMS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular