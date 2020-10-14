Commercial Bank of Dubai tightens yield for perpetual bonds at 6% - document

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Dubai CBD.DU has set the final yield at 6% for U.S. dollar-denominated perpetual bonds that are non-callable for six years and received more than $1.4 billion in orders for the debt sale, a document showed on Wednesday.

CBD tightened the yield after it began marketing the Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds at around 6.375% earlier on Wednesday, according to a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal, which is expected to close later on Wednesday.

AT1 bonds, the riskiest debt instruments banks can issue, are designed to be perpetual in nature, but lenders can call them after a specified period.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jon Boyle)

