Commercial Bank of Dubai tightens guidance for perpetual bonds - document

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Dubai CBD.DU tightened the price guidance for U.S. dollar-denominated perpetual bonds that are non-callable for six years and received more than $1.4 billion in orders for the debt sale, a document showed on Wednesday.

CBD tightened the guidance to between 6.125% and 6.25% for the Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds after it began marketing them at around 6.375% earlier on Wednesday, according to the document issued by one of the banks leading the deal, which is expected to close later on Wednesday.

Perpetual bonds are similar to an equity instrument, with no maturity date.

