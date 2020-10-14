Commercial Bank of Dubai sells $600 mln in perpetual bonds

Adds launch, size

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Dubai CBD.DU has sold $600 million in perpetual bonds that are non-callable for six years at 6% and received more than $1.2 billion in orders for the debt sale, a document showed on Monday.

CBD gave initial price guidance of around 6.375% for the Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds earlier on Wednesday, according to a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal and seen by Reuters.

AT1 bonds, the riskiest debt instruments banks can issue, are similar to equities in that they have no maturity date, but lenders can call them after a specified period.

Citi C.N, Standard Chartered STAN.L, Barclays BARC.L, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and Nomura 9716.T arranged the deal.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.