Commercial Bank of Dubai plans debut green bonds - document

Credit: REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro

June 05, 2023 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Dubai CBD.DU has hired banks to arrange a debut sale of U.S. dollar-denominated green bonds, a bank document showed on Monday.

Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, Natixis and Standard Chartered will hold investor calls on Monday and Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

A five-year benchmark-sized issuance - typically at least $500 million - will follow, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

World Markets
