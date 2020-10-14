Commercial Bank of Dubai markets perpetual bonds - document

World Markets
Commercial Bank of Dubai began marketing U.S. dollar-denominated perpetual bonds that are non-callable for six years, a document showed on Monday.

CBD gave initial price guidance of around 6.375% for the Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds, according to the document issued by one of the banks leading the deal and seen by Reuters.

Perpetual bonds are similar to an equity instrument, with no maturity date.

