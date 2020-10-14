Commercial Bank of Dubai markets perpetual bonds - document

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Dubai CBD.DU began marketing U.S. dollar-denominated perpetual bonds that are non-callable for six years, a document showed on Monday.

CBD gave initial price guidance of around 6.375% for the Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds, according to the document issued by one of the banks leading the deal and seen by Reuters.

Perpetual bonds are similar to an equity instrument, with no maturity date.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson)

