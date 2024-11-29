Commerce sets new antidumping tariff rate of 125.37% on certain solar cells

On November 29, 2024, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced its preliminary affirmative determinations in the antidumping duty investigations of Crystalline Photovoltaic Cells Whether or Not Assembled into Modules from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. Commerce is conducting concurrent countervailing duty investigation of Crystalline Photovoltaic Cells Whether or Not Assembled into Modules from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The department set a preliminary estimated weighted-average dumping margin rate of 125.37% on Hounen Solar, Solar Long PV Tech Cambodia, and others. The petitioner is The American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee, the members of which are First Solar (FSLR), Hanwha Q CELLS USA, Inc., and Mission Solar Energy LLC. Other publicly traded companies in the space include Array Technologies (ARRY), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Emeren (SOL), FTC Solar (FTCI), JinkoSolar (JKS), Maxeon Solar (MAXN), Shoals Technologies (SHLS), SolarEdge (SEDG) and SunPower (SPWR).

