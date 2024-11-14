News & Insights

Commerce Resources Unveils High-Grade Rare Earth Milestone

November 14, 2024 — 12:37 pm EST

Commerce Resources (TSE:CCE) has released an update.

Commerce Resources Corp. has achieved a significant milestone by producing a high-grade rare earth mineral concentrate with a recovery rate of 65 to 68% from its Ashram Deposit. This advancement, which compares favorably to global standards, is poised to reduce downstream processing costs and enhance economic returns.

