Commerce Resources Boosts Ashram Deposit Estimates

May 22, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Commerce Resources (TSE:CCE) has released an update.

Commerce Resources Corp. has significantly increased the indicated mineral resources of its Ashram Rare Earth & Fluorspar Deposit in Quebec, with an estimate showing 73.2 million tonnes at a grade of 1.89% TREO and 6.6% CaF2. The deposit is now considered a major global rare earth element player, with a high content of crucial magnet feed elements neodymium and praseodymium. Additionally, the company’s upcoming niobium drill program may further enhance the project’s resource potential.

