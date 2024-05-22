Commerce Resources Boosts Ashram Deposit Estimates

Commerce Resources (TSE:CCE) has released an update.

Commerce Resources Corp. has significantly increased the indicated mineral resources of its Ashram Rare Earth & Fluorspar Deposit in Quebec, with an estimate showing 73.2 million tonnes at a grade of 1.89% TREO and 6.6% CaF2. The deposit is now considered a major global rare earth element player, with a high content of crucial magnet feed elements neodymium and praseodymium. Additionally, the company’s upcoming niobium drill program may further enhance the project’s resource potential.

For further insights into TSE:CCE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.