Commerce to decide on another round of solar panel tariffs, Reuters reports

In the second of two preliminary decisions that President Biden’s Commerce Department is making this year in a trade case brought by Korea’s Hanwha Qcells, First Solar (FSLR) and several smaller producers, officials are expected to announce on Friday a new round of tariffs on solar panel imports from Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand, Reuters reported. The American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee has accused big Chinese solar panel makers with factories in the four Southeast Asian nations of causing global prices to collapse by dumping products into the market. Other publicly traded companies in the space include Array Technologies (ARRY), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Emeren (SOL), FTC Solar (FTCI), JinkoSolar (JKS), Maxeon Solar (MAXN), Shoals Technologies (SHLS), SolarEdge (SEDG) and SunPower (SPWR).

