Commerce (CBSH) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Commerce Bancshares (CBSH). Shares have added about 2.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Commerce due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Commerce Bancshares Q4 Earnings In-Line, Revenues Up Y/Y

Commerce Bancshares’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 94 cents matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line, however, declined 10.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Results primarily benefited from an improvement in non-interest income, a slight rise in loan balance and provision benefit. However, an increase in non-interest expenses and fall in net interest income were the major headwinds.



Net income attributable to common shareholders was $114.9 million, down 11.5% year over year.



In 2021, earnings of $4.31 per share missed the consensus estimate of $4.34 and were up 55.6% year over year. Net income was $530.8 million, up 55.2% from 2020 level.

Revenues & Expenses Rise

Total quarterly revenues were $355.4 million, up 3% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $349.3 million.



In 2021, net revenues increased 4.5% to $1.39 billion. The top line matched the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion.



Net interest income was $207.7 million, down 1% from the prior-year quarter. Net yield on interest-earning assets contracted 37 basis points (bps) to 2.43%.



Non-interest income was $147.7 million, growing 9.3%. The upswing resulted from an increase in all fee income components, except for loan fees and sales.



Non-interest expenses increased 3.7% to $203.6 million. The rise was due to increase in all cost components.



Efficiency ratio increased to 57.29% from 56.68% in the year-ago quarter. A rise in efficiency ratio indicates deterioration in profitability.



As of Dec 31, 2021, total loans were $15.2 billion, marginally up from the prior quarter. Total deposits as of the same date were $29.8 billion, up 5.9%. Total stockholders’ equity was $3.4 billion, down 1.2% sequentially.

Credit Quality Improves

Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $7.1 million, up from $4.4 million in the prior-year quarter. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was 0.11%, down from 0.19% recorded in the year-earlier quarter.



Non-accrual loans to total loans were 0.06%, down 10 bps year over year. Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.99%, declining 36 bps.

Capital & Profitability Ratios Deteriorate

As of Dec 31, 2021, Tier I leverage ratio was 9.13%, down from 9.45% recorded in the year-ago quarter. Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 9.01% from the prior-year quarter’s 9.92%.



At the end of the fourth quarter, return on total average assets was 1.28%, down from the year-ago period’s 1.63%. Return on average common equity was 13.11%, down from 15.49% in the prior-year quarter.

Share Repurchase Update

During the quarter, Commerce Bancshares repurchased 696,367 shares at an average price of $70.81.

