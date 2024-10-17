Commerce (CBSH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) reported $421.38 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. EPS of $1.07 for the same period compares to $0.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $412.85 million, representing a surprise of +2.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Commerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 56.3% versus 56.6% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 56.3% versus 56.6% estimated by five analysts on average. Net Interest Margin (Net yield on interest earning assets) : 3.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.

: 3.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.5%. Book value per share : $26.90 versus $25.25 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $26.90 versus $25.25 estimated by four analysts on average. Average total interest earning assets : $30.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $30.11 billion.

: $30.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $30.11 billion. Annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans : 0.2% versus 0.3% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 0.2% versus 0.3% estimated by four analysts on average. Tier I Leverage Ratio : 12.3% versus 12% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 12.3% versus 12% estimated by three analysts on average. Non-accrual loans : $18.42 million compared to the $15.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $18.42 million compared to the $15.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $159.03 million compared to the $152.94 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $159.03 million compared to the $152.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income : $264.64 million versus $264.41 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $264.64 million versus $264.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Trust fees : $54.69 million compared to the $52.65 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $54.69 million compared to the $52.65 million average estimate based on four analysts. Bank card transaction fees : $47.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $47.95 million.

: $47.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $47.95 million. Deposit account charges and other fees: $25.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $25.16 million.

Shares of Commerce have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

