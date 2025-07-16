Commerce (CBSH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) reported revenue of $445.76 million, up 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.14, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $430.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02, the EPS surprise was +11.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio : 54.8% versus 55.9% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 54.8% versus 55.9% estimated by five analysts on average. Net Interest Margin (Net yield on interest earning assets) : 3.7% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3.7% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on five analysts. Book value per share : $27.43 versus $26.85 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $27.43 versus $26.85 estimated by four analysts on average. Average total interest earning assets : $30.63 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $30.64 billion.

: $30.63 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $30.64 billion. Annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans : 0.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

: 0.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Non-accrual loans : $18.87 million compared to the $21.76 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $18.87 million compared to the $21.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. Tier I Leverage Ratio : 12.8% versus 12.4% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 12.8% versus 12.4% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $165.61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $157.57 million.

: $165.61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $157.57 million. Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income : $282.43 million compared to the $275.75 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $282.43 million compared to the $275.75 million average estimate based on five analysts. Trust fees : $55.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $55.69 million.

: $55.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $55.69 million. Bank card transaction fees : $46.36 million compared to the $47.42 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $46.36 million compared to the $47.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. Deposit account charges and other fees: $26.25 million compared to the $26.19 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how Commerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Commerce have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

