Commerce (CBSH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) reported $393.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $384.37 million, representing a surprise of +2.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Commerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin (Net yield on interest earning assets) : 3.2% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 3.2% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on six analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 63.8% versus 59.8% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 63.8% versus 59.8% estimated by six analysts on average. Average total interest earning assets : $31.34 billion versus $31.36 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $31.34 billion versus $31.36 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans : 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average. Tier I Leverage Ratio : 11.3% compared to the 11.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 11.3% compared to the 11.2% average estimate based on three analysts. Non-accrual loans : $7.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.73 million.

: $7.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.73 million. Total Non-Interest Income : $144.88 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $144.28 million.

: $144.88 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $144.28 million. Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income : $250.55 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $241.41 million.

: $250.55 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $241.41 million. Trust fees : $49.15 million compared to the $48.80 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $49.15 million compared to the $48.80 million average estimate based on five analysts. Bank card transaction fees : $47.88 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $48.01 million.

: $47.88 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $48.01 million. Deposit account charges and other fees : $23.52 million versus $22.83 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $23.52 million versus $22.83 million estimated by five analysts on average. Other non-interest (loss) income: $13.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $14.85 million.

Shares of Commerce have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

