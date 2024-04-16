Commerce (CBSH) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) reported revenue of $397.85 million, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $385.9 million, representing a surprise of +3.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Commerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin (Net yield on interest earning assets) : 3.3% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 3.3% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on six analysts. Average total interest earning assets : $30.37 billion versus $30.99 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $30.37 billion versus $30.99 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 61.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 61.5%.

: 61.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 61.5%. Annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans : 0.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Tier I Leverage Ratio : 11.8% versus 11.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 11.8% versus 11.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Non-accrual loans : $5.78 million versus $9.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $5.78 million versus $9.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $148.85 million compared to the $144.04 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $148.85 million compared to the $144.04 million average estimate based on six analysts. Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income : $251.31 million versus $263.02 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $251.31 million versus $263.02 million estimated by six analysts on average. Trust fees : $51.11 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $49.49 million.

: $51.11 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $49.49 million. Bank card transaction fees : $46.93 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $46.87 million.

: $46.93 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $46.87 million. Deposit account charges and other fees : $24.15 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $22.70 million.

: $24.15 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $22.70 million. Consumer brokerage services: $4.41 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.15 million.

Shares of Commerce have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.