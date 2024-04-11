Commerce (CBSH) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) will report quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 11.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $385.9 million, exhibiting a decline of 0.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Commerce metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 61.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 57.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin (Net yield on interest earning assets)' reaching 3.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.3%.

Analysts expect 'Average total interest earning assets' to come in at $31.09 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $31.57 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier I Leverage Ratio' will reach 11.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total risk-based capital ratio' will reach 16.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier I risk-based capital ratio' at 15.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14.5% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-accrual loans' should arrive at $9.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will likely reach $144.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $137.61 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income' will reach $262.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $253.41 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Trust fees' of $49.49 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $45.33 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Bank card transaction fees' stands at $46.87 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $46.65 million.

Analysts forecast 'Deposit account charges and other fees' to reach $22.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21.75 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Commerce have experienced a change of -0.1% in the past month compared to the +0.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CBSH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

