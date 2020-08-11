Commerce Bancshares Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 8/13/20, Commerce Bancshares Inc's 6.00% Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CBSHP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 9/1/20. As a percentage of CBSHP's recent share price of $25.36, this dividend works out to approximately 1.48%, so look for shares of CBSHP to trade 1.48% lower — all else being equal — when CBSHP shares open for trading on 8/13/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.91%, which compares to an average yield of 5.57% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBSHP shares, versus CBSH:

Below is a dividend history chart for CBSHP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Commerce Bancshares Inc's 6.00% Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Commerce Bancshares Inc's 6.00% Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CBSHP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CBSH) are up about 2.8%.

