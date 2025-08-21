Commerce Bancshares Secures Regulatory Approvals For FineMark Merger Closing Jan 2026

(RTTNews) - Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH), parent of Commerce Bank, has received all necessary regulatory approvals to finalize its planned merger with FineMark Holdings, Inc., parent of FineMark National Bank & Trust.

The deal, already cleared by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and the Missouri Division of Finance, still requires FineMark shareholder approval and customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close on January 1, 2026.

John Kemper, President and CEO of Commerce Bank, noted the approvals mark a key milestone in uniting the two organizations. He emphasized that the combined entity, holding $36 billion in total assets and $86 billion in wealth assets under administration will have a stronger platform to deliver seamless, innovative, and highly personalized banking and wealth management services. Kemper highlighted the merger as a shared commitment to excellence and long-term value creation for clients, shareholders, and communities.

As of June 30, 2025, FineMark reported $3.9 billion in assets, $3.1 billion in deposits, $2.7 billion in loans, and approximately $8.3 billion in trust and investment assets serving about 2,000 clients.

Thursday, CBSH closed at $61.81, down 0.26%, and remains unchanged in after-hours trading on the NasdaqGS.

