Commerce Bancshares Q3 Earnings Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) reported earnings of $0.98 per share for the third quarter, flat with last year. On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter improved year-over-year to $336.26 million from $331.47 million. Analysts expected revenue of $337.57 million for the quarter.

CEO John Kemper said, "We are pleased to announce another quarter of strong operating results, driven by growth in our diversified, fee-based businesses."

Total assets at September 30, 2019 were $25.9 billion, total loans were $14.5 billion, and total deposits were $20.3 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.