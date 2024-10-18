Commerce Bancshares' Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Commerce Bancshares Inc. CBSH reported its third-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.07, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1. The bottom line also increased 16.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Results benefited from a rise in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. Also, lower provisions were a tailwind. The company recorded an increase in capital ratios in the quarter. However, an increase in expenses hurt the results to some extent.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $138 million, up 14.4% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $126.5 million.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Total revenues were $421.4 million, up 7.6% year over year. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $412.8 million.

NII was $262.4 million, up 5.6% year over year. Our estimate for NII was $258.6 million.

Net yield on interest-earning assets expanded 39 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter to 3.50%.

Non-interest income was $159 million, up 11.2% year over year. The rise was driven by an increase in all fee income components. Our estimate for non-interest income was $151.7 million.

Non-interest expenses increased 4.2% year over year to $237.6 million. The rise was due to an increase in almost all cost components, except for net occupancy costs and deposit insurance costs. We had projected expenses of $244.5 million.

Net investment securities gain was $3.9 million, down 9.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The efficiency ratio declined to 56.31% from 58.15% in the year-ago quarter. A fall in the efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, total loans were $17.09 billion, down marginally from the prior-quarter end. Total deposits as of the same date were $25.24 billion, which rose 3.9% from the end of the previous quarter. Our estimates for deposits were $25.79 billion.

Asset Quality Improves

Provision for credit losses was $9.1 million, which decreased 21.5% from the prior-year quarter. Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.94%, decreasing 1 bp year over year.

The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was 0.22%, down from 0.23% in the year-earlier quarter.

However, non-accrual loans to total loans were 0.11%, up 6 bps from the prior-year quarter.

Capital Ratios Improve, Profitability Ratios Mixed

As of Sept. 30, 2024, the Tier I leverage ratio was 12.31%, up from 10.87% in the year-ago quarter. Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 10.47% from the prior-year quarter’s 7.78%.

At the end of the third quarter, the return on total average assets was 1.80%, up from the year-ago period’s 1.49%. Return on average equity was 16.81% compared with 17.73% in the prior-year quarter.

Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, the company repurchased 0.7 million shares at an average price of $62.39.

Our Take

Commerce Bancshares’ revenues are expected to be driven by decent loan demand and its balance sheet repositioning strategy. Its efforts to bolster fee income is encouraging. However, rising expenses remain a near-term headwind.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Currently, Commerce Bancshares carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings per share of 35 cents.

HBAN’s results have reflected improvements in fee income and average loan and deposit balances. The strong capital position was another positive. However, a fall in NII and elevated expenses were headwinds.

First Horizon Corporation’s FHN third-quarter adjusted earnings per share (excluding notable items) of 42 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. Moreover, the figure increased 55.6% year over year.

FHN’s results benefited from a rise in NII and non-interest income. Also, an increase in deposits and lower provisions were other positives. However, a rise in expenses and a fall in loan balances were major headwinds.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.