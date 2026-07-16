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Commerce Bancshares Q2 Earnings Up

July 16, 2026 — 06:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH), on Thursday reported higher net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, Net income attributable to the company increased to $159.79 million from $152.48 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.10 versus $1.09 last year.

Net interest income increased to $315.09 million from $280.15 million in the previous year.

Non-interest income jumped to $183.83 million from $165.61 million in the prior year.

Net loans increased to 20.64 billion from 17.50 billion in the previous year.

Deposits rose to 27.88 billion from 25.49 billion in the same period a year ago.

In the pre-market trading, Commerce Bancshares is 1.79% higher at $59.20 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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