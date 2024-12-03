Commerce Bancshares price target raised to $67 from $62 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Timur Braziler raised the firm’s price target on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to $67 from $62 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm is adjusting its price target to reflect the current environment, with valuation methodology favoring earnings, and moving away from TBV.
