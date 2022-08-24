Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.265

The board of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 22nd of September, with investors receiving $0.265 per share. This means the annual payment will be 1.5% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Commerce Bancshares' Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive.

Commerce Bancshares has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 27%, which means that Commerce Bancshares would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 18.7%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 25% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain. NasdaqGS:CBSH Historic Dividend August 24th 2022

Commerce Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.538 total annually to $1.06. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.0% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Commerce Bancshares has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. Commerce Bancshares definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Commerce Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 6 Commerce Bancshares analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.