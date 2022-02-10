Commerce Bancshares' (NASDAQ:CBSH) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will increase its dividend on the 23rd of March to US$0.27. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.5%.

Commerce Bancshares' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Commerce Bancshares' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 17.9% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 32%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Commerce Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.54 to US$1.06. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.0% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Commerce Bancshares has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 16% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Commerce Bancshares' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Commerce Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Commerce Bancshares is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Commerce Bancshares (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

