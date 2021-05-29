Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Commerce Bancshares' shares on or after the 3rd of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.26 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.05 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Commerce Bancshares stock has a trailing yield of around 1.3% on the current share price of $77.88. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Commerce Bancshares paid out a comfortable 29% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CBSH Historic Dividend May 29th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Commerce Bancshares's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Commerce Bancshares has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.7% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Commerce Bancshares for the upcoming dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, Commerce Bancshares looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while Commerce Bancshares looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, Commerce Bancshares has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

