Commerce Bancshares Inc. Reports Advance In Q1 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $119.45 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $118.15 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $389.24 million from $340.56 million last year.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $119.45 Mln. vs. $118.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.95 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q1): $389.24 Mln vs. $340.56 Mln last year.

