Commerce Bancshares Inc. Q4 Profit Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $109.22 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $131.63 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $393.30 million from $391.47 million last year.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $109.22 Mln. vs. $131.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.85 -Revenue (Q4): $393.30 Mln vs. $391.47 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.